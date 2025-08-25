Home>>
3 Chinese die in U.S. bus crash
(Xinhua) 13:15, August 25, 2025
NEW YORK, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Three Chinese nationals were killed and nine others injured in a bus accident in Upstate New York on Friday, the Chinese Consulate General in New York confirmed Sunday.
Of the nine injured, seven have been discharged from the hospital and two others are still receiving medical treatment.
The Chinese consulate has contacted the family of the victims and is helping with the aftermath.
A work team from the consulate arrived at the scene on Saturday to visit the injured in hospital and provide necessary consular assistance.
