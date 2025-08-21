Outcome of global war beyond human, AI capacity: historian reflects on WWII lessons

(People's Daily App) 14:39, August 21, 2025

In a recent interview with the People's Daily, Professor Hans van de Ven from the University of Cambridge explains that the outcome of a global war is beyond the control of both humans and AI. Reflecting on World War II, he shares a simple but powerful lesson: don't do it again.

