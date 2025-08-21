Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1287 against USD Thursday

Xinhua) 13:21, August 21, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 97 pips to 7.1287 against the U.S. dollar Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

