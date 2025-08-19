Extravehicular spacesuit of China's space station supports 20 EVAs

Xinhua) 08:40, August 19, 2025

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Aug. 15, 2025 shows Shenzhou-20 astronaut Chen Dong performing extravehicular activities outside China's orbiting space station. (Xinhua/Li Yanchen)

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- The extravehicular spacesuit B, worn by astronaut Chen Dong on Aug. 15 during the third series of extravehicular activities (EVAs) of the Shenzhou-20 crew aboard China's orbiting space station, has supported 20 EVAs, according to the China Astronaut Research and Training Center on Monday.

The suit thus became the first of its kind on China's space station to achieve the lifespan extension goal of supporting 20 EVAs within 4 years.

The extravehicular spacesuit B of China's space station has been used by 11 astronauts during eight manned spaceflight missions, according to Zhang Wanxin from the China Astronaut Research and Training Center.

An extravehicular spacesuit is the core equipment for astronauts during EVAs in space, ensuring their safety and enabling efficient operations outside the cabin.

The second-generation Feitian extravehicular spacesuit aboard China's space station has a service life of three years of storage in orbit, during which it can be used for EVAs no less than 15 times, in accordance with its design standards.

The extravehicular spacesuit of China's space station is the first flight product in China to conduct in-orbit lifespan assessment and extended use.

On July 15, Tianzhou-9 cargo craft delivered a new batch of supplies to China's space station, including two sets of second-generation Feitian extravehicular spacesuits, identified as D and E.

Extravehicular spacesuits D and E have been unpacked and inspected, and are in good condition. They will be gradually put into use in future EVAs, Zhang said.

Compared with the country's first-generation Feitian extravehicular spacesuits, the second-generation extravehicular spacesuits feature key technological breakthroughs. They have a longer lifespan, are safer and more reliable, and more efficient in supporting astronauts' operations, providing strong support to the EVAs during the construction and operation of China's space station, according to Zhang.

