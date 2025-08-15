Highlights of Sport Climbing Men's Speed Single at World Games

Xinhua) 11:09, August 15, 2025

Gold medalist Chu Shouhong (C) of China, silver medalist Samuel Ryan Watson (L) of the United States, bronze medalist Long Jianguo of China pose during the awarding ceremony for the Sport Climbing Men's Speed Single at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Chu Shouhong of China celebrates after defeating Samuel Ryan Watson of the United States during the Sport Climbing Men's Speed Single Finals Gold Medal Final at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Long Jianguo (R) of China and Ludovico Fossali of Italy compete during the Sport Climbing Men's Speed Single Semifinal at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

