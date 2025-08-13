Chinese officials highlight priorities for marine economy development

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese officials have recently highlighted the key priorities for developing the country's marine economy during the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

As a vital part of the industry's development, China needs to achieve breakthroughs in core marine technologies and secure major original scientific and technological outcomes, said Ma Weichen, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planner.

The country should also enhance comprehensive planning of coastal areas, nearshore waters and the deep sea, while accelerating the transformation of traditional marine industries, Ma said on the latest episode of the China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

Further emphasizing the transformation, Gu Wu, an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources, highlighted at the roundtable the need to promote marine energy utilization, advance seawater desalination, and foster the development of marine medicines and biological products.

Gu also underscored the importance of encouraging social capital to participate in promoting the sustainable development of the marine economy, thereby fostering harmonious interactions between humans and the ocean.

Highlighting the importance of global cooperation, Gu called for joint efforts with the international community to protect and develop the ocean.

