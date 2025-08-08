Fast-moving wildfire forces evacuations in Southern California

Xinhua) 13:35, August 08, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Evacuations were ordered on Thursday for communities near a fast-moving wildfire in a canyon area in Southern California amid a major heat wave.

The wildfire, dubbed the Canyon fire, broke out around 1:25 p.m. local time (2025 GMT) near Piru, a small historic town located in eastern Ventura County and around 77 km northwest of Los Angeles. The blaze grew rapidly to over 1,000 acres (around 4.05 square km) in hours with no containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Local officials issued multiple evacuation orders and warnings for some communities near the fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

"Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is lawfully closed to public access," said Cal Fire in its evacuation orders.

"The Canyon Fire is spreading fast under extreme heat and dry conditions near Ventura-LA County line," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger in a post on X, urging residents in the area to "take evacuation orders seriously -- when first responders say GO, leave immediately."

The temperature in the area reached 37.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with 15-17 percent humidity, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)