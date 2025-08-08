U.S. judge orders temporary halt to construction of "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center

Xinhua) 13:25, August 08, 2025

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. federal judge on Thursday ordered Florida to temporarily halt construction at an immigration detention center in the Everglades, marking a temporary win for environmental advocates.

The judge, Kathleen M. Williams at the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida, issued a temporary restraining order, halting construction for two weeks while she considers the arguments.

In June, environmental organizations filed a lawsuit, claiming that the immigration detention facility was developed without conducting the environmental review mandated by federal law.

Florida's so-called "Alligator Alcatraz," a proposed immigration detention facility, has sparked significant controversies revolving around environmental concerns and poor conditions.

The controversial project, which is run by the state but houses federal immigration detainees, came as part of the Trump administration's mass deportation plan against undocumented immigrants.

Meanwhile, "Alligator Alcatraz" has faced other legal action for alleged inhumane conditions and treatment of detainees.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)