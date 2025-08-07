Trump plans to impose 100 pct tariff on imported semiconductors

Xinhua) 11:17, August 07, 2025

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he plans to impose a 100 percent tariff on imported semiconductors.

"We'll be putting a tariff of approximately 100 percent on chips and semiconductors. But if you're building in the United States of America, there's no charge," he told reporters at the White House.

Together with Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook, he also announced that Apple plans to invest an additional 100 billion U.S. dollars in the United States.

In a press release, Apple said the new commitment is a significant acceleration of its U.S. investment that now totals 600 billion dollars over the next four years.

Apple also announced the American Manufacturing Program, through which it will increase its investment across America and incentivize global companies to manufacture even more critical components in the United States.

This is the latest promise made by Apple to bring more of its supply chain and advanced manufacturing back to the United States and avoid tariffs on its iPhones, local media reported on Wednesday.

In May, Trump threatened Apple and other phone manufacturers with a 25 percent tariff on products made outside the United States.

