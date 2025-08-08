China completes its first manned lunar lander landing, takeoff test

Xinhua) 08:21, August 08, 2025

This file photo shows a manned lunar lander during a trial at a test site in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province. China on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed a comprehensive test for the landing and takeoff of its manned lunar lander at a test site in Huailai County, Hebei Province. The test completed on Wednesday represents a key step in the development of China's manned lunar exploration program, and it also marks the first time that China has carried out a test for extraterrestrial landing and takeoff of a manned spacecraft, said the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Zhang Bin/Xinhua)

HUAILAI, Hebei, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed a comprehensive landing and takeoff test for its manned lunar lander at a test site in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province.

The test, completed on Wednesday, represents a key step in the development of China's manned lunar exploration program, and also marks the first time that China has carried out a test of extraterrestrial landing and takeoff capabilities of a manned spacecraft, the China Manned Space Agency said.

The lunar lander, named Lanyue, which means embracing the moon, consists of both a landing module and a propulsion module. It is a newly developed spacecraft designed to support crewed missions to and from the moon.

It will be used to transport two taikonauts between the lunar orbit and the lunar surface -- and will carry a lunar rover and other scientific payloads. After landing, the lander will serve as a life-support center, an energy center and a data center, offering assistance and serving as a base for the taikonauts' stay and activities on the moon's surface.

Noting that the test was complex with a long cycle and technical challenges, the space agency said the success represents a breakthrough in research and development in terms of China's manned lunar exploration program.

China aims to land its astronauts on the moon before 2030, with the purpose of conducting scientific exploration.

This file photo shows a manned lunar lander during a trial at a test site in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province. China on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed a comprehensive test for the landing and takeoff of its manned lunar lander at a test site in Huailai County, Hebei Province. The test completed on Wednesday represents a key step in the development of China's manned lunar exploration program, and it also marks the first time that China has carried out a test for extraterrestrial landing and takeoff of a manned spacecraft, said the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Han Qingce/Xinhua)

This file photo shows a manned lunar lander during a trial at a test site in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province. China on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed a comprehensive test for the landing and takeoff of its manned lunar lander at a test site in Huailai County, Hebei Province. The test completed on Wednesday represents a key step in the development of China's manned lunar exploration program, and it also marks the first time that China has carried out a test for extraterrestrial landing and takeoff of a manned spacecraft, said the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Zhang Bin/Xinhua)

This file photo shows a manned lunar lander during a trial at a test site in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province. China on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed a comprehensive test for the landing and takeoff of its manned lunar lander at a test site in Huailai County, Hebei Province. The test completed on Wednesday represents a key step in the development of China's manned lunar exploration program, and it also marks the first time that China has carried out a test for extraterrestrial landing and takeoff of a manned spacecraft, said the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Liu Yongjing/Xinhua)

This file photo shows a manned lunar lander during a trial at a test site in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province. China on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed a comprehensive test for the landing and takeoff of its manned lunar lander at a test site in Huailai County, Hebei Province. The test completed on Wednesday represents a key step in the development of China's manned lunar exploration program, and it also marks the first time that China has carried out a test for extraterrestrial landing and takeoff of a manned spacecraft, said the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Zhang Bin/Xinhua)

This file photo shows a manned lunar lander during a trial at a test site in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province. China on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed a comprehensive test for the landing and takeoff of its manned lunar lander at a test site in Huailai County, Hebei Province. The test completed on Wednesday represents a key step in the development of China's manned lunar exploration program, and it also marks the first time that China has carried out a test for extraterrestrial landing and takeoff of a manned spacecraft, said the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Liu Yongjing/Xinhua)

This file photo shows a manned lunar lander during a trial at a test site in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province. China on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed a comprehensive test for the landing and takeoff of its manned lunar lander at a test site in Huailai County, Hebei Province. The test completed on Wednesday represents a key step in the development of China's manned lunar exploration program, and it also marks the first time that China has carried out a test for extraterrestrial landing and takeoff of a manned spacecraft, said the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Zhang Bin/Xinhua)

This file photo shows a manned lunar lander during a trial at a test site in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province. China on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed a comprehensive test for the landing and takeoff of its manned lunar lander at a test site in Huailai County, Hebei Province. The test completed on Wednesday represents a key step in the development of China's manned lunar exploration program, and it also marks the first time that China has carried out a test for extraterrestrial landing and takeoff of a manned spacecraft, said the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Zhang Bin/Xinhua)

This file photo shows a manned lunar lander during a trial at a test site in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province. China on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed a comprehensive test for the landing and takeoff of its manned lunar lander at a test site in Huailai County, Hebei Province. The test completed on Wednesday represents a key step in the development of China's manned lunar exploration program, and it also marks the first time that China has carried out a test for extraterrestrial landing and takeoff of a manned spacecraft, said the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Zhang Bin/Xinhua)

This file photo shows a manned lunar lander during a trial at a test site in Huailai County, north China's Hebei Province. China on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed a comprehensive test for the landing and takeoff of its manned lunar lander at a test site in Huailai County, Hebei Province. The test completed on Wednesday represents a key step in the development of China's manned lunar exploration program, and it also marks the first time that China has carried out a test for extraterrestrial landing and takeoff of a manned spacecraft, said the China Manned Space Agency. (Photo by Liu Yongjing/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)