China's lunar samples debut at UN

Xinhua) 10:18, June 27, 2025

Guests look at lunar samples exhibited at the United Nations Office in Vienna, Austria, June 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Zhou/Xinhua)

VIENNA, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China's lunar samples, collected from both the near and far side of the moon, were exhibited together for the first time at the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday.

During the 68th session of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), China hosted an exhibition at the UN Office in Vienna showcasing 20 years of its lunar exploration, including samples brought back by the Chang'e-5 and Chang'e-6 missions.

More than 200 people, including UN officials, envoys from various countries, and industry experts, attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Li Song, China's permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Vienna, said China will "uphold the principles of equality, mutual benefit, peaceful use, and inclusive development," and "actively implement the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative" in international cooperation in outer space.

"I want to congratulate China for the tremendous achievement in bringing back a lunar sample from the far side of the moon, and also for literally bringing the far side close to us here on Earth by exhibiting these two samples," said Aarti Holla-Maini, director of the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs. She said she looked forward to China's important and continued efforts to support the COPUOS in promoting global outer space governance.

China's Chang'e-6 mission collected 1,935.3 grams of samples from the far side of the moon in 2024, the first time in human history. The Chang'e-5 probe, which returned to Earth on Dec. 17, 2020, retrieved 1,731 grams of samples from the near side of the moon.

Li Song, China's permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Vienna, speaks at the opening ceremony of an exhibition on China's lunar exploration at the United Nations Office in Vienna, Austria, June 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Zhou/Xinhua)

Aarti Holla-Maini, director of the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, speaks at the opening ceremony of an exhibition on China's lunar exploration at the United Nations Office in Vienna, Austria, June 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Zhou/Xinhua)

