Spanish traveler explores Xuzhou Museum's Han Dynasty treasures

People's Daily Online) 14:19, August 07, 2025

Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago recently toured Xuzhou Museum in east China's Jiangsu Province, one of the country's first-class museums, where he examined national treasures including Han stone reliefs, S-shaped jade dragon pendant and a jade burial suit sewn with gold threads.

Join his journey to experience the profound heritage of China's Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD).

