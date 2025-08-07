Spanish traveler explores Xuzhou Museum's Han Dynasty treasures
(People's Daily Online) 14:19, August 07, 2025
Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago recently toured Xuzhou Museum in east China's Jiangsu Province, one of the country's first-class museums, where he examined national treasures including Han stone reliefs, S-shaped jade dragon pendant and a jade burial suit sewn with gold threads.
Join his journey to experience the profound heritage of China's Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD).
