Cutting-edge engineering machinery! Spanish traveler test-drives futuristic unmanned electric mining truck

People's Daily Online) 09:51, August 07, 2025

Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago recently got a firsthand look at the latest in engineering technology by test-driving an unmanned electric mining truck built by Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The all-electric, self-driving trucks are made almost entirely with locally produced parts and feature technology like 5G connectivity, AI safety systems and smart battery swapping. Powered by solar energy, the trucks run efficiently and produce zero emissions — an important step for greener mining.

