Spanish traveler's time leap in Xuzhou, E China's Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 15:14, August 07, 2025

Step into Hubushan ancient street in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, where gray bricks and dark tiles, along with serene courtyards, hold the weight of time and whisper ancient tales. Follow Spanish traveler Alvaro Lago on this captivating journey.

