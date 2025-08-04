Beijing issues highest rainstorm alert

Xinhua) 14:45, August 04, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in Beijing upgraded the rainstorm alert on Monday after heavy downpours wreaked havoc in the Chinese capital over the past week.

At 1 p.m., the city's meteorological service issued a red alert for rainstorms, the highest level in China's four-tier system, predicting heavy rain across the city from noon through Tuesday morning.

Most parts of the city are expected to receive over 100 mm of rain within six hours, with some areas forecast to see more than 200 mm.

Meanwhile, the Beijing water authority and meteorological service have jointly issued flood warnings, highlighting Miyun District as highly vulnerable, with Fangshan, Mentougou and Huairou also at risk.

Several Beijing districts, including Shijingshan, Fengtai, Huairou, Fangshan and Mentougou, have issued red alerts for rainstorms, as mountainous areas in these districts face heightened risks of flash floods, mudslides and landslides.

Residents are urged to seek shelter during thunderstorms, avoid driving on flooded roads, and stay clear of mountains and rivers.

The neighboring Tianjin Municipality issued a yellow alert at 10:40 a.m., forecasting downpours and gales from Monday evening to night.

Torrential rains battered several parts of China over the weekend, causing road collapses and forcing evacuations.

Last week's intense rainstorms in Beijing claimed 44 lives, impacted over 300,000 residents, and damaged around 24,000 homes.

