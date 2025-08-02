Silver economy shows new era of vibrant aging in southwest China

Xinhua) August 02, 2025

CHONGQING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- For Jiang Lifang, a 61-year-old retired teacher in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, life is anything but dull.

Her day starts at 7 a.m. with a cheerful singing session by the riverside park, accompanied by her handy portable smart speaker. By noon, she's ordering fresh, locally sourced pork through a community group chat. In the evenings, Jiang heads to a community center to take runway modeling classes.

Jiang's active lifestyle is far from an isolated case; rather, it reflects a growing trend across China. By the end of 2024, China had over 310 million citizens aged 60 or above, accounting for 22 percent of the total population.

This massive "silver generation" is reshaping its consumer market, shifting from a savings-oriented mindset to a more spending-focused approach, particularly when it comes to health and quality experiences.

Seniors are also shifting from reactive healthcare to proactive wellness management. At the Yuneng Yangguang Community's elderly service station in Jiangbei District, 71-year-old Pu Qingrong uses smart medical robots and targeted therapy equipment almost daily.

The station, equipped by Chongqing Sendun Elderly Care Services Co., Ltd., offers unlimited access to its devices for a monthly fee and has already attracted 140 seniors.

This demand is fueling market growth. Data from the State Taxation Administration shows that sales revenue for community elderly care surged 30.4 percent year on year in the first half of 2025, while sales of senior nutrition products and health monitors rose 30.1 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

Retail is adapting too. Chongqing's first senior-focused store, recently opened at a department store of Chongqing Chongbai Jiulong General Merchandise Co., Ltd., offers everything from bathing chairs to smart mattresses, almost a one-stop solution for all kinds of elderly needs.

"Today's seniors are better educated, healthier, financially secure and eager to engage socially. Traditional care models can't meet their pursuit of quality living," said Wu Guowen, general manager of Chongqing Chongbai Jiulong General Merchandise Co., Ltd.

The industry chain is expanding accordingly. Chunxuanju Elderly Chongqing Health Technology Co., Ltd. showcases products like voice-controlled adjustable cabinets and dual-zone smart mattresses catering to couples' different needs.

Subsidies for home modifications in regions like Chongqing, Henan, Shandong and Zhejiang are giving a welcome boost to the sector, which is predicted to grow significantly over the next five years, according to industry insiders.

In Chongqing, older residents doing volunteer work are entitled to earn credits that can be exchanged for community services. The eastern Chinese metropolis of Hangzhou offers tailored fitness camps, while "silver influencers" take to platforms like Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) to share their zest for life through videos and livestreaming.

"Senior people value life's rituals and emotional satisfaction. Self-fulfillment is a key driver," said Yang Yang, founder of Jiajiale Senior University, noting the high demand for courses like dance and modeling, with many graduates forming performance groups at community level.

According to a report from the China Center for Information Industry Development, China's silver economy reached 8.3 trillion yuan (about 1.16 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2024 and is projected to hit 25 trillion yuan by 2030.

"As seniors' demands evolve in quality and sophistication, the silver economy is expanding from niche services to a comprehensive industry encompassing all elements and scenarios," said Hao Zhichao, an associate professor at Southwest University.

