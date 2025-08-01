Home>>
Urban bike wheelie wizardry
(People's Daily App) 15:18, August 01, 2025
Prepare to be amazed as this rider defies gravity with incredible bike calisthenics! Watch as he leaps between ledges, masterfully balances on the front wheel and unleashes a flawless 180 spin – all with jaw-dropping style and precision!
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Bao Zhijie)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
