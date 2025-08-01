Urban bike wheelie wizardry

(People's Daily App) 15:18, August 01, 2025

Prepare to be amazed as this rider defies gravity with incredible bike calisthenics! Watch as he leaps between ledges, masterfully balances on the front wheel and unleashes a flawless 180 spin – all with jaw-dropping style and precision!

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Bao Zhijie)

