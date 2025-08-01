Home>>
Did the Zhou people have drainage systems 3,000 years ago?
(People's Daily App) 14:53, August 01, 2025
Drainage facilities were already in place in the capital city of the Zhou Dynasty (1046-256 BC) 3,000 years ago.
(Produced by Chen Xiangru, Wu Shuyi and Yang Zuofei)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Researchers race against time to save ancient rock carvings in China
- Glimpse of Dawenkou Site in Tai'an City, E China's Shandong
- New study reveals details of lives of ancient Chinese nobles
- Chinese archaeologists inspired by Xixia Imperial Tombs' World Heritage inscription
- Deep-sea archaeology unveils centuries-old China-West exchanges across ocean
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.