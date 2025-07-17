Glimpse of Dawenkou Site in Tai'an City, E China's Shandong

Xinhua) 14:06, July 17, 2025

Tourists view unearthed potteries at the Dawenkou Site Museum in Tai'an City, east China's Shandong Province, on July 14, 2025. The Dawenkou Site spreads on both sides of Dawen River in Tai'an, covering 38.9 hectare at present. The Dawenkou Culture (4000 B.C.-2600 B.C.), a culture of the late Neolithic Age, was discovered here and named after the locality.

In recent years, further efforts were taken to explore a total of 3.5 million square meters around the Dawenkou Site, which have led to the new discoveries of two ruin sites of 69,000 square meters and 32,000 square meters, respectively. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Tourists view a restored scene of the ancestors' daily life at the Dawenkou Site Museum in Tai'an City, east China's Shandong Province, on July 14, 2025. The Dawenkou Site spreads on both sides of Dawen River in Tai'an, covering 38.9 hectare at present. The Dawenkou Culture (4000 B.C.-2600 B.C.), a culture of the late Neolithic Age, was discovered here and named after the locality.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows an excavation site of the Dawenkou Site in Tai'an City, east China's Shandong Province, on July 14, 2025. The Dawenkou Site spreads on both sides of Dawen River in Tai'an, covering 38.9 hectare at present. The Dawenkou Culture (4000 B.C.-2600 B.C.), a culture of the late Neolithic Age, was discovered here and named after the locality.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows the Dawenkou Site Museum and a theme square at the Dawenkou Site in Tai'an City, east China's Shandong Province. The Dawenkou Site spreads on both sides of Dawen River in Tai'an, covering 38.9 hectare at present. The Dawenkou Culture (4000 B.C.-2600 B.C.), a culture of the late Neolithic Age, was discovered here and named after the locality.

Members of an archaeological team excavate at the core area of the Dawenkou Site in Tai'an City, east China's Shandong Province, on July 14, 2025. The Dawenkou Site spreads on both sides of Dawen River in Tai'an, covering 38.9 hectare at present. The Dawenkou Culture (4000 B.C.-2600 B.C.), a culture of the late Neolithic Age, was discovered here and named after the locality.

