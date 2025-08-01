Trump signs executive order modifying tariff rates with dozens of trading partners

Xinhua) 11:00, August 01, 2025

NEW YORK, July 31 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order further modifying tariff rates with nearly 70 trading partners.

The order hereby imposes "additional ad valorem duties on goods of certain trading partners."

Most of the new tariff rates range from 10 percent to 40 percent, according to an annex to the release from the White House.

The new tariff rates will take effect seven days after the date of the executive order with exceptions on logistical grounds.

Trump noted in the executive order that some U.S. trading partners, despite having engaged in negotiations, have offered terms that do not sufficiently address "imbalances" in trading relationship or have failed to align sufficiently with the United States on "economic and national security matters."

"There are also some trading partners that have failed to engage in negotiations with the United States or to take adequate steps to align sufficiently with the United States on economic and national security matters," he said.

According to the order, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and the Secretary of Homeland Security, together with other senior officials, shall publish every six months a list of countries and specific facilities used in circumvention schemes, to inform public procurement, national security reviews, and commercial due diligence.

In addition, major U.S. governmental agencies are directed and authorized to take "all necessary actions" to implement and effectuate this order, consistent with applicable law, including through temporary suspension or amendment of regulations or notices.

