U.S. Senate confirms new director of disease control center as agency faces widespread disruption

Xinhua) 11:05, July 30, 2025

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Susan Monarez, a health scientist and longtime civil servant, to serve as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which has seen massive layoffs and leadership uncertainty in recent months.

Monarez became U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for CDC director after the president withdrew his initial pick, Florida physician and former congressman Dave Weldon, who did not have the votes needed for confirmation.

The upper chamber of the Congress approved Monarez's nomination by a vote of 51-47, along party lines.

The new CDC director was confirmed as the agency is experiencing widespread disruption, with its funding and workforce significantly cut.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)