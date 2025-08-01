U.S. sanctions Palestinian Authority officials, Palestine Liberation Organization members

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Department of State on Thursday announced sanctions that deny visas to officials of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

"It is in our national security interests to impose consequences and hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments and undermining the prospects for peace," the State Department said in a press release.

The department noted it reported to the U.S. Congress that both organizations "are not in compliance with their commitments under the PLO Commitments Compliance Act of 1989 and the Middle East Peace Commitments Act of 2002."

It claimed that the PA and PLO took actions to "internationalize its conflict with Israel" at international organizations such as the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

It also accused them of "continuing to support terrorism including incitement and glorification of violence," and "providing payments and benefits in support of terrorism to Palestinian terrorists and their families."

