SW China's Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants

Xinhua) 15:10, July 29, 2025

This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows a Polygonum viviparum L. on Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows a Draba yunnanensis Franch. on Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a Notholirion bulbuliferum (Lingelsh.) Stearn in Shangri-la, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows a patch of Primula sikkimensis Hook. on Shika Snow Mountain scenic area in Shangri-la, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows a Saxifraga melanocentra Franch. on Shika Snow Mountain scenic area in Shangri-la, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

This photo taken on July 24, 2025 shows a Cremanthodium rhodocephalum Diels in Shangri-la, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

This photo taken on July 24, 2025 shows a patch of Polygonum macrophyllum D. Don in Shangri-la, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows a Pedicularis likiangensis Franch. ex Maxim. on Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows a Potentilla articulata Franch. on Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows a Codonopsis bulleyana Forrest ex Diels on Shika Snow Mountain scenic area in Shangri-la, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

This photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows a Saussurea medusa Maxim. in Deqin County, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows a Meconopsis rudis on Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows a Meconopsis pseudovenusta G. Taylor on Shika Snow Mountain scenic area in Shangri-la, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

This photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows a Meconopsis lancifolia (Franch.) Franch. ex Prain in Deqin County, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

This photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows a Corydalis hemidicentra Hand.-Mazz. in Deqin County, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a Rheum nobile Hook.f.et Thomson in Shangri-la, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

A photographer takes photos of a Saussurea medusa Maxim. in Deqin County, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2025. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

This photo taken on July 24, 2025 shows a Saxifraga pallida Wall. ex Ser. in Shangri-la, the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Known as "Plant Kingdom" in China, Yunnan nurtures a wealth of rare alpine plants thanks to its unique geographical position, diverse landforms and complex climatic conditions. (Xinhua/Qin Qing)

