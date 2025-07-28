China's commercial space sector powers ahead to brighter future

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's commercial space sector has already notched up fruitful achievements and is moving forward to an even better future, according to guest speakers on the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency.

A few months ago, Chinese space firm GalaxySpace successfully demonstrated mobile-to-satellite communication technology based on the country's first low-Earth orbit broadband communication test constellation.

Advanced technologies must ultimately serve the public and society, said Gao Qianfeng, co-founder and vice president of the company, adding that the firm is exploring the better integration of research, production and application.

"We will be determined to innovate and believe that innovation delivers tangible results," said Gao.

Established in 2018, GalaxySpace is a leading satellite internet solutions provider and satellite manufacturer in China. It was also recognized as the first unicorn company in commercial aerospace in the country.

In recent years, China has taken measures to help enterprises like GalaxySpace improve their innovation capability.

Efforts will continue to be made in supporting enterprises to deeply participate in national sci-tech innovation policymaking, encourage enterprises to strengthen research and development (R&D) investment, and accelerate the commercial adoption of corporate R&D breakthroughs, said Qin Haoyuan, an official with the Ministry of Science and Technology.

"With the country's policy support, we are confident that we can propel development of the commercial space sector to a new phase," said Gao.

