Hotan jade: a time-honored bridge among civilizations

Tourists buy raw jade in a market in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo by Xu Xiaolong)

Located in the southernmost part of Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Hotan is renowned for its rich jade resources, historically serving as a pivotal hub in the ancient jade trade.

Inside the Hotan Jade Museum, an antiquated, hand-drawn map entitled Ancient Jade Trade Routes traces the long history of jade commerce. While the Silk Road dates back more than 2,000 years, the Jade Road extends over 6,000 years into antiquity. Radiating from Hotan, this network stretched east through Gansu, Ningxia, Shanxi and Henan, while forging westward pathways across Central Asia to the Mediterranean coast. This ancient corridor not only enabled thriving East-West trade but also served as a primary bridge for cross-cultural exchange.

Today, four regulated jade markets line the Yulong Kashgar River Avenue. "Ten years ago, this area was primarily characterized by roadside stalls. Today, these markets have significantly expanded and professionalized," said Shi Peihong, head of the Hotan jade protection and development center.

Inside the bustling markets, rows of jade vendors engage in discerning discussions with customers about jade texture and grain patterns. International collectors frequent these markets, seeking deeper understanding of Hotan jade's historical significance.

Academic sources from Uzbekistan indicate references to Hotan jade dating back to 2000 B.C., while archaeological evidence reveals the presence of Hotan jade from the Stone Age unearthed in ancient Babylon, Syria, and regions across Central Asia.

The robust jade trade along the Yulong Kashgar River continues to thrive. "The presence of international buyers in Hotan's markets is commonplace. We often host visitors from Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. Despite diverse cultural backgrounds, their expressions convey a profound appreciation and sophisticated understanding of jade," said Chen Huanhui, general manager of a jewelry company.

Esteemed jade carver Nie Mingli recounted a personal testament to jade's transnational reach during a motorcycle journey last year. Departing from Xinjiang's Horgos Port, he traversed Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. To his surprise, he often came across Hotan jade artworks along the route - tangible evidence of jade's role as a cultural bridge transcending geographic boundaries.

At a restaurant in Kyrgyzstan, a prominently displayed jade vessel caught his eye. Upon recognizing Nie as Chinese, the restaurant owner enthusiastically gave a thumbs-up to express his admiration for Chinese jade artistry.

"There's no doubt that Hotan jade is one of the most iconic symbols of Chinese culture," Nie said.

Further enriching Hotan's cultural narrative, the Kunlun Stories Museum showcases the evolution of jade culture from the Neolithic era to the present. Founded by jade enthusiast Zhang Wei, the museum has welcomed tens of thousands of Chinese domestic and international visitors and scholars.

Zhang observed that visitors from Pakistan and Uzbekistan exhibit particular fascination with jade artifacts originating from the northern slopes of the Kunlun Mountains and the Tarim River Basin. "These interactions significantly reinforce our recognition of jade culture's unique role as a bridge for cross-cultural exchanges," Zhang said.

Following the rise of the Silk Road, the western route from Hotan extensively overlapped with the ancient Jade Road. But Hotan's historical significance in cultural exchanges extends beyond jade. Over a millennium ago, Hotan residents had already achieved mastery in sericulture and silk weaving. Locally produced silk became a prized commodity along the Silk Road, with the famed Etles silk enjoying particular renown.

Historical records indicate that while the silk production techniques of Etles silk originated in China's Central Plains, its distinctive dyeing and weaving methods emerged through a fusion of Central Asian craftsmanship and local expertise in Hotan and Kashgar.

Jiya township in Hotan is acclaimed as the "Hometown of Etles Silk," where the community still meticulously preserves ancient tie-dye techniques and employs traditional wooden looms.

A manager of a local Etles silk workshop said that she regularly receives visitors and traders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. "They're always eager to photograph and record the weaving process, hoping to adapt these techniques for artisans within their respective countries," she said.

Mulat, a 28-year-old native of Jiya township, immersed in Etles traditions since childhood, established a trade company after university. This month, he presented a collection of modern Etles silk products at the 2025 Central Asia (Khorgos) Commodity and Trade Expo. "There's strong demand in Central Asia for Etles silk that combines modern design with affordable prices. We see great potential for future cooperation," he said.

From the ancient Jade Road to the Silk Road, from the enduring legacy of Hotan jade to the intricate artistry of Etles silk, Hotan's profound historical tapestry is intrinsically interwoven with deep-rooted traditions of cross-cultural engagement. Within this storied region, the enduring narrative of mutual learning and shared prosperity between civilizations continues to unfold anew.

Austrian mineralogist Vera Hammer (left) visits the Kunlun Stories Museum in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo by Zhang Wenmengdi)

Tourists shop at a jade store in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo by Xu Xiaolong)

Artisans work in an Etles silk workshop in Hotan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo by Guli)

