Xinjiang holds video conference to showcase social, economic development

Xinhua) 08:26, February 23, 2022

URUMQI, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region held a video conference on Tuesday with the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Office at Geneva to showcase the region's social and economic development.

Chen Xu, China's Permanent Representative to the UN Office at Geneva, delivered a video address at the conference held in the regional capital of Urumqi.

He said that Xinjiang gives top priority to the interests of the people of all ethnic groups, and major achievements have been made on the region's economic and social development and human rights, while the people of all ethnic groups have led an unprecedented happy life.

Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of the people's government of the autonomous region, said Xinjiang has always adhered to a people-centered development philosophy and continued to advance projects to benefit the people, focusing on employment, medical care, education and social security.

Maxime Vivas, a French writer and journalist who has visited Xinjiang twice, said at the conference that people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are living happy lives and the so-called "genocide" fabricated by some Western media outlets is a complete lie.

