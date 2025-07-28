China's tax-paying business entities exceed 100 million by June

July 28, 2025

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- As of the end of June this year, the number of tax-paying business entities in China had exceeded 100 million, representing a net increase of 30 million since the end of 2020 and underscoring the market dynamism and resilience, according to a press conference on Monday.

