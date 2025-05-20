Home>>
China's tax revenue reports growth in April
(Xinhua) 17:01, May 20, 2025
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's tax revenue increased by 1.9 percent year on year in April, marking a shift from decline to growth, official data showed on Tuesday.
In the first four months of the year, the country's tax revenue edged down 2.1 percent year on year while non-tax revenue increased by 7.7 percent year on year, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance.
The data also showed that China's fiscal revenue dipped 0.4 percent year on year to 8.06 trillion yuan (about 1.12 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first four months.
