China's tax revenue to surpass 85 trillion yuan in 2021-2025
(Xinhua) 11:14, July 28, 2025
BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's total tax revenue is expected to surpass 85 trillion yuan (11.89 trillion U.S. dollars) during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), marking an increase of 13 trillion yuan compared to the previous five-year period, according to a press conference on Monday.
