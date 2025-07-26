China's largest land port handles 30,000 China-Europe freight train trips since 2013
An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows freight trains preparing to depart from the railway station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Manzhouli railway port, China's largest land port, has handled 30,000 China-Europe freight train trips and nearly 3 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods since 2013. (Photo by Huang Xu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on July 24, 2025 shows a freight train loaded with goods arriving at the railway station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Manzhouli railway port, China's largest land port, has handled 30,000 China-Europe freight train trips and nearly 3 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods since 2013. (Photo by Huang Xu/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows containers being loaded at Manzhouli railway station in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2025. The Manzhouli railway port, China's largest land port, has handled 30,000 China-Europe freight train trips and nearly 3 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods since 2013. (Photo by Huang Xu/Xinhua)
This photo shows containers being loaded at Manzhouli railway station in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2025. The Manzhouli railway port, China's largest land port, has handled 30,000 China-Europe freight train trips and nearly 3 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods since 2013. (Photo by Huang Xu/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2025 shows a freight train departing from the railway station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Manzhouli railway port, China's largest land port, has handled 30,000 China-Europe freight train trips and nearly 3 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods since 2013. (Photo by Huang Xu/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows freight trains preparing to depart from the railway station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Manzhouli railway port, China's largest land port, has handled 30,000 China-Europe freight train trips and nearly 3 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods since 2013. (Photo by Huang Xu/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Europe freight trains bring global goods home
- Long-haul train runs ensure efficient trade between Chinese manufacturers and European households
- China's Xi'an sees increasing trips made by China-Europe freight trains
- Explainer: Why does China-Europe Express Rail expand so fast and become more efficient
- China-Europe freight train service connects northern Chinese city, Moscow
- Number of China-Europe freight train trips growing rapidly in Lianyungang city
- Modernization facilitates China-Europe freight train services at China-Kazakhstan int'l logistics base
- Train marking 10th anniversary of China-Europe freight service sets off from Chengdu
- China-Europe freight trains see surge in Q1 2023
- China-Europe cultural freight train departs from Xi'an to Kazakhstan
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.