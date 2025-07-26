China's largest land port handles 30,000 China-Europe freight train trips since 2013

Xinhua) 11:06, July 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows freight trains preparing to depart from the railway station in Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Manzhouli railway port, China's largest land port, has handled 30,000 China-Europe freight train trips and nearly 3 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods since 2013. (Photo by Huang Xu/Xinhua)

