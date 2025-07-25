Chinese vice president meets Pakistani army chief
BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir in Beijing on Friday.
China and Pakistan are ironclad friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners, with bilateral relations marked by high-level mutual trust, solidarity through challenges, and a shared future, Han said.
Han said China is willing to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen all-weather friendship, expand all-round cooperation, and accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.
Noting that developing friendly cooperation with China is the consensus of the entire Pakistani society, Munir said Pakistan supports China's three global initiatives and firmly stands with China.
The Pakistani military is ready to further implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and continuously deepen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, Munir said.
