A toddler writes couplets
(People's Daily App) 16:37, July 24, 2025
A 2-year-old toddler smoothly writes calligraphic couplets in Huizhou, Guangdong Province. His mother explains that the child always quietly observes by her side whenever she writes couplets, noting that she has never specifically taught him calligraphy.
