Trending in China | Ice jelly

(People's Daily App) 16:36, July 24, 2025
Bing fen, or ice jelly, is a beloved Chinese dessert hailing from Sichuan, celebrated for its cool, refreshing, and subtly sweet allure. It's a translucent, slippery jelly with a mild, subtly sweet flavor, traditionally made from the seeds of the Nicandra physalodes plant. Served chilled, it's often enjoyed with a variety of toppings, such as brown sugar syrup, crushed peanuts, haw flakes and fruits.
