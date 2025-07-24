China takes strong measures to ensure affordable medicines during 14th Five-Year Plan period

July 24, 2025

July 24, 2025

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China's medical insurance authority adopted multiple measures to ensure reasonable pricing of medicines, a senior Chinese official said Thursday.

Shi Zihai, deputy head of the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA), introduced the measures at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.

Since 2018, the country has carried out 10 rounds of centralized medicine procurement, covering 435 medicines, Shi said. He noted that the centralized procurement program has been an effective means to curb the overpricing of medicines, has significantly eased the people's burden in receiving medication, and improved the quality and accessibility of medicines.

The NHSA also actively handled cases of irregular drug pricing and urged pharmaceutical companies to rectify their practices. To date, the administration has issued notices to 566 companies, requiring price adjustments for 726 medicines across various specifications.

In addition, the NHSA implemented measures to regulate medicine prices both online and at physical drugstores, Shi said.

The official noted that some pharmaceutical companies abused their pricing autonomy and disrupted market order through practices such as offering kickbacks, monopolizing the market, and controlling sales.

He said that while the NHSA resolutely supports high-quality medical innovation and respects the autonomy of companies in setting drug prices, it has also taken a stronger role in managing medicine pricing and maintaining market order.

