China Focus: Int'l experts laud China's achievement in climate governance

Xinhua) 08:40, July 24, 2025

Bronwyn Wake (2nd L), chief editor of the journal Nature Climate Change, and Kannan Govindan (3rd L), a professor at the University of Adelaide in Australia, attend the International Conference on Climate Leadership in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 22, 2025. (Harbin Institute of Technology/Handout via Xinhua)

HARBIN, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Despite it being her first academic visit to Harbin, capital of China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, Bronwyn Wake, chief editor of the journal Nature Climate Change, was immediately blown away by the professionalism of the Chinese scholars.

China possesses a robust community of scholars dedicated to the governance of climate change and understanding its economic impacts, Wake said, expressing her anticipation for greater Chinese wisdom in global cooperation efforts in these fields.

Wake came to Harbin Institute of Technology to attend the International Conference on Climate Leadership, joining experts from countries including the United Kingdom and Spain. During the conference, they engaged in deliberations on issues such as international climate cooperation and low-carbon technological innovation.

Wake said that Nature Climate Change covers a wide range of topics, such as the climate system, biological science, climate change, and related policies, on which Chinese researchers have delivered a body of exceptional research.

She noted that Chinese scholars have not only explored ways to advance domestic climate governance but also contributed valuable solutions that enhance cooperation in global climate change. The research forms the foundation for effective, coordinated climate policies.

"China has always played an important role in international climate negotiations, such as the Paris Agreement," Wake said, expressing the hope that China will continue to drive the global climate agenda and support international cooperation.

In the view of Kannan Govindan, a professor at the University of Adelaide in Australia, China's thriving renewable energy sector serves as a crucial pillar in support of global climate action.

Govindan noted that as extreme weather increasingly disrupts the reliability of global supply chains, China's rapidly advancing clean energy technologies -- such as solar panels, wind turbines, and hydroelectric power plants -- are not only lowering global energy production costs but also supporting infrastructure development in various countries. As a result, this strengthens the resilience of supply chains.

He further noted that beyond developing clean energy technologies, China is advancing climate-resilient infrastructure through pilot initiatives for eco-cities and sponge cities, which are unique climate governance practices that have garnered global scholarly attention.

China has put in place a robust policy framework for carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, with tailored implementation plans spanning energy, industry, transportation, commerce, construction and other sectors, said Yuan Jiashuang, deputy director of China's National Climate Center, during the event.

According to the National Energy Administration, as of the end of June, China's installed capacity for wind power generation has reached 570 million kilowatts, up 22.7 percent year on year, while solar power capacity rose 54.2 percent year on year to 1.1 billion kilowatts.

Climate change-driven impacts such as altered water resource distribution and increased extreme weather events have exerted far-reaching effects on economies and societies, said Ma Chaode, assistant resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in China.

Against the backdrop, China's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals have offered a roadmap for global climate governance, Ma said.

Ma looks forward to seeing China continue to exert its influence in technology and funding in the future, and propel the global community to meet carbon emission goals by advancing technological innovation, fostering new mindsets, boosting financial investment and raising public awareness.

Bronwyn Wake, chief editor of the journal Nature Climate Change, speaks during the International Conference on Climate Leadership in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 21, 2025. (Harbin Institute of Technology/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)