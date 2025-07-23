China's coal-rich province reports rising raw coal output in H1
TAIYUAN, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's coal-rich province, Shanxi, saw its raw coal output reach about 652 million tonnes in the first half of 2025, up 10.1 percent year on year, according to local authorities.
As the country's largest coal-producing region, Shanxi accounted for about 27 percent of China's total coal output during the period, the provincial statistics bureau said.
Over the years, the province has been committed to advancing clean, low-carbon development and promoting diversified coal utilization. It is also driving the transformation and upgrading of the coal industry toward a more high-end, intelligent and green path.
By the end of 2024, Shanxi had built 55 pilot and demonstration mines for green mining, and 120 coal mines had adopted pillarless mining technology.
