International Maritime Organization looks forward to China's continued support: secretary-general

Xinhua) 14:05, July 23, 2025

LONDON, July 22 (Xinhua) -- International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said Monday that he appreciates China's participation in the organization's work and looks forward to China's continued support.

Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang on Monday informed Dominguez of the Chinese government's decision to establish a Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China to the IMO, and presented Dominguez with the instrument of full powers appointing him as China's permanent representative to the organization.

As a Category A member of the IMO Council, China has firmly upheld and practiced true multilateralism, and has been actively committed to achieving the IMO's mission of "safe and efficient shipping on clean oceans," Zheng said.

The establishment of China's permanent mission will help further deepen China's exchanges and cooperation with the IMO Secretariat and its members, making new contributions to advancing international maritime cooperation and building a maritime community with a shared future, he said.

The IMO is a UN specialized agency responsible for maritime safety and security, prevention of marine pollution from ships and related legal matters. Headquartered in London, the IMO currently has 176 member states and three associate members. China resumed its lawful seat as an IMO member state in 1973 and has served as a Category A member of the organization's Council since 1989.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)