We Are China

In pics: lavender blossoms at lavender field in Milton

Xinhua) 13:23, July 23, 2025

Visitors walk through a lavender field in Milton, Ontario, Canada, on July 22, 2025. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Visitors take photos among lavender blossoms at a lavender field in Milton, Ontario, Canada, on July 22, 2025. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A cabbage butterfly flies among lavender blossoms at a lavender field in Milton, Ontario, Canada, on July 22, 2025. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A honey bee stays on lavender blossoms at a lavender field in Milton, Ontario, Canada, on July 22, 2025. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Visitors taking a selfie among lavender blossoms are seen through a frame at a lavender field in Milton, Ontario, Canada, on July 22, 2025. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)