Hainan Free Trade Port to officially launch island-wide independent customs operation on Dec. 18

Xinhua) 10:18, July 23, 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Hainan Free Trade Port will officially launch island-wide independent customs operation on Dec. 18, 2025, as approved by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, an official with the country's top economic planner announced Wednesday.

The launch on this symbolic date, which marks the anniversary of the milestone Third Plenary Session of the 11th CPC Central Committee in 1978 that ushered in the reform and opening-up, underscores China's unwavering commitment to high-standard opening-up, Wang Changlin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference.

Preparations on the policy front for the island-wide independent customs operation are already in place, said Feng Fei, secretary of the CPC Hainan provincial committee at the press conference.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)