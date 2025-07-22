Abalone industry thrives in Lianjiang county, SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 11:06, July 22, 2025

Photo shows a picturesque view of an abalone breeding area in Lianjiang county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)

Tailu village in Tailu town is nestled in the heart of the abalone cultivation zone of Lianjiang county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Ranking as China's second-largest aquatic county, Lianjiang is home to over 500 species of indigenous aquatic products. Blessed with abundant natural resources and a well-preserved ecological environment, Lianjiang is ideally suited for the development of deep-sea aquaculture.

In 2024, Lianjiang achieved a fishery output value of 30.21 billion yuan (about $4.2 billion), maintaining the top position among China's county-level regions for five consecutive years. The county's abalone production reached 59,300 tonnes—about one-third of the nation's total output—earning it the prestigious title of "home of abalones in China."

Lianjiang has witnessed over three decades of development in the abalone industry since the first local abalone was bred.

