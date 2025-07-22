China strengthens oversight on commercial space projects to boost quality

Xinhua) 16:34, July 22, 2025

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China National Space Administration (CNSA) has issued a new directive to enhance quality supervision of commercial space projects, outlining clear responsibilities for key players.

Released on Monday, the directive aims to upgrade quality standards and foster "orderly development" in the sector by detailing management rules across the lifecycle of projects, from design and manufacturing through launches and operations to recovery and decommissioning.

China's commercial space sector is now entering an era of rapid development, driven by technological breakthroughs, expanding launch capabilities and the accelerated construction of space-based infrastructure.

In 2024, the commercial space sector was listed in the country's government work report as a "new engine of economic growth."

According to projections, China's commercial space market is expected to exceed 2.5 trillion yuan (about 348 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025.

