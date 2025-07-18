GT Voice: US companies’ firm choices show irreplaceable value of China market

Despite challenges like US-China relations and tariffs, American companies remain committed to pursuing opportunities in China, an annual survey by the US-China Business Council showed on Wednesday. The findings highlight the irreplaceable strategic value of the Chinese market to foreign businesses.

US-China relations continued to top the list of business challenges, and tariffs jumped from eighth to second place amid renewed trade frictions, leading most US companies to hold off on new investments in the near term. But still, more than 80 percent of respondents said that they invest in China to serve the domestic market, while nearly all reported that they cannot remain globally competitive without their China operations, according to the survey.

There is no denying that the tariff policies implemented by the US government and the uncertainties surrounding geopolitics have cast a shadow over the operations of American companies in China, leading to increased costs and intensified risks. Nevertheless, many companies have demonstrated their firm confidence in the Chinese market through concrete actions.

For instance, US energy giant ExxonMobil on Tuesday began operation of its landmark chemical complex in Huizhou, South China's Guangdong Province, the country's first major petrochemical project wholly owned by a US company, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Also, the third China International Supply Chain Expo, which kicked off on Wednesday in Beijing, saw the number of US exhibitors up by 15 percent compared with the previous edition, continuing to lead in the number of foreign exhibitors.

The stance of facing challenges yet remaining committed speaks volumes about the magnetic pull of the Chinese market. China boasts a vast and highly promising consumer market, with a population of more than 1.4 billion creating an unparalleled market scale. In the first half of 2025, China's retail sales grew by 5 percent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This robust growth not only positions China as a crucial engine for global consumption growth but also offers American companies a vast market space.

Moreover, China's well-established supply and industrial chains can efficiently meet the needs of enterprises, significantly reducing their production costs and operational risks. The country's comprehensive service facilities, including logistics, finance, and technology services, provide solid support for business development. Furthermore, a large number of high-quality research experts and the government's strong support in innovation policies have made China a hotbed for global corporate research and development (R&D) investment.

Many foreign-funded companies, including those from the US, have set up production bases in China and established R&D centers to deeply integrate into the local innovation ecosystem.

The continuous restrictive US policies on China are likely to bring new challenges to the development of American companies in China. Under such circumstances, the key to ensuring that American companies stay and attracting more foreign capital lies in creating an ecosystem that is indispensable to these foreign businesses.

At the policy level, China needs to continue to promote institutional opening-up and optimize the business environment. This includes further shortening the negative list for foreign investment access, enhancing market transparency and policy predictability, and actively responding to the concerns of foreign-funded enterprises.

For instance, China's finance, taxation, and commerce authorities recently unveiled an incentive granting foreign investors a 10 percent corporate income tax credit on direct domestic investments funded by dividends from Chinese resident companies.

At a press conference in early July, Zhou Haibing, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said that China's policies on attracting and utilizing foreign investment are consistent, noting that China will continue to ease market access and expand openness in an orderly way, ensuring foreign companies have equal access to policy benefits, from public procurement to standard-setting.

Deepening communication and cooperation with US companies is also essential. Government departments need to build communication platforms to enhance mutual understanding and trust between the two sides and understand the difficulties and demands faced by US companies in their development in China.

As the world navigates through economic uncertainty, China's stability, growth potential, and dedication to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships through continuous opening-up stand to guarantee that it will continue to be an ideal, safe and promising destination for global investors.

