The fifth 'Stories of China Retold in English' Challenge event held in Beijing

The fifth 'Stories of China Retold in English' Challenge event took place in Beijing on July 16, 2025.

Since its official launch in 2020, the event has attracted 1.4 million young participants from 142 countries and regions around the world. This year, after rigorous selection, 90 participants took part in the final performance.

Through speeches and talent shows, these young participants immersed themselves in a vibrant blend of friendship, joy, and language learning.

Take a glimpse with People's Daily Online and feel the youth power of these youngsters!

Zhang Shuojing, as an intern, also contributed to this video.

