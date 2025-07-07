We Are China

Students enjoy various summer vacation activities in E China

Xinhua) 08:51, July 07, 2025

A child learns to brush teeth through a human oral model at a science and technology museum in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 5, 2025. (Photo by Liu Mingxiang/Xinhua)

Pupils learn to dance at a dance school in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 5, 2025. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Children learn to make sachets in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 5, 2025. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

Children assemble robot models at a training institution in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 5, 2025. (Photo by Wang Longfei/Xinhua)

Children have a roller skating competition in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 5, 2025. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

