Bridging friendship with language: Listen to the 'Voice of China' from international students

The fifth "Stories of China retold in English" Challenge, an international youth exchange event, kicked off in Beijing on July 16, 2025.

Co-held by the China Institute for Innovation & Development Strategy, China Education Television, and NewChannel International Education Group Limited, the event aims to cultivate storytelling skills in two languages (English and Chinese) and enhance international communication abilities among Chinese and foreign youth.

Of the 90 participants that took part in the final performance, 30 of them were international students. With their speeches and talent shows, they showcased the China they hold in their hearts.

How much do they know about China and the Chinese language? Follow People's Daily Online and listen to the stories of these foreign young culture ambassadors.

Zhang Shuojing, as an intern, also contributed to this video.

