Chinese envoy regrets abuse of UNSC resolutions on Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Xinhua) 15:30, July 16, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Yemen must be respected, said a Chinese envoy on Tuesday after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution concerning Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

"China is deeply concerned by this development," said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, referring to the recent re-escalation of tensions in the Red Sea as a new round of hostilities erupted between Israel and the Houthis in Yemen.

"We call on the Houthis to respect the navigational rights of commercial vessels of all countries in the Red Sea in accordance with international law, to cease attacks on commercial vessels, and to safeguard the security of the Red Sea waterways," he said.

"All parties concerned should exercise calm and restraint and refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions," said Geng, adding that the tensions in the Red Sea are a significant manifestation of the spillover of the Gaza conflict.

The settlement of the issues in the Red Sea and Yemen cannot be achieved without easing tensions and de-escalating the overall situation in the region, said Geng.

The international community must act with a greater sense of urgency to promote an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and fully restore humanitarian access, he said.

The Security Council on Tuesday adopted Resolution 2787, which extended the reporting requirement from Resolution 2722 through Jan. 15, 2026, asking Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report monthly on attacks by the Houthis on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The resolution was adopted with 12 votes in favor and none against, while Algeria, China and Russia abstained, voicing concerns that the language in Resolution 2722 has been misused to justify attacks on Yemen.

After the adoption of Resolution 2722 in January 2024, certain countries took military actions against Yemen, severely undermining the Yemeni peace process and exacerbating tensions in the Red Sea, with adverse effects that persist to this day, said Geng.

Resolution 2722 condemned the Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, demanded an immediate cessation of all such attacks, and "takes note of the right of (UN) member states, in accordance with international law, to defend their vessels from attacks, including those that undermine navigational rights and freedoms."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)