China mulls introducing mandatory national standards for mobile power sources

Xinhua) 08:39, July 16, 2025

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) is soliciting public opinion on plans to establish mandatory national standards for mobile power sources including portable power banks.

The mobile power industry has developed rapidly in recent years, however, recurring safety incidents have created real risks for consumers' lives and property.

The mandatory standards aim to reduce accident risks by clearly specifying safety protection measures, battery requirements, material specifications, and key production processes. The initiative also seeks to eliminate substandard products and phase out low-quality capacity.

The proposed regulations will cover basic requirements like product labeling and protection against overcharging, over-discharging, and short circuits.

They will also include specific requirements for lithium-ion batteries regarding overcharging, crushing, thermal abuse, and puncture tests.

