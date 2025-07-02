China's EVE Energy launches Shenyang battery base targeting cold climates

July 02, 2025

SHENYANG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lithium battery manufacturer EVE Energy on Monday put into operation its production base in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, aiming to develop batteries capable of withstanding extreme cold, and marking a milestone for the region's new energy sector.

The Shenyang facility, backed by a 10-billion-yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars) investment from the Huizhou-based company in south China's Guangdong Province, will mainly produce low-temperature resistant, high-density and highly reliable energy storage and power batteries, aiming at addressing the critical industry challenge of poor battery performance in frigid regions.

EVE Energy's research center on the application of lithium batteries in cold climates was concurrently unveiled. According to its director Li Wei, the center will leverage the company's technology and regional partnerships to develop new materials and technologies, significantly boosting battery performance in low temperatures including charge-discharge efficiency.

The center is also committed to becoming a national-level energy innovation platform, providing strong support for the green energy transformation of northeast China's old industrial base, Li noted.

Tiexi District, where the base is located, is home to Shenyang's new energy vehicle industrial cluster and is pursuing high-end, smart, and green manufacturing. The district has amassed 450 key projects worth 181.6 billion yuan this year, including 185 new and 265 ongoing constructions.

