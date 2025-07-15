China vows all-round modernization push of dairy industry by 2030

Xinhua) 10:00, July 15, 2025

FUZHOU, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's dairy industry will make significant strides toward all-round modernization by 2030, the Dairy Association of China said on Monday.

By 2030, the country's milk self-sufficiency rate is expected to be maintained at over 70 percent, with annual milk yield per cow exceeding 10 tonnes, according to a document released by the association at the 16th Dairy Conference held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

The dairy product quality inspection pass rate should remain above 99 percent by 2030, according to the document, which added that the production process should be more environmentally friendly.

To achieve the goals, an advanced forage production and supply system and a high-efficiency dairy cattle breeding system will need to be established, said the association.

Efforts should also be made to propel the processing of dairy products to be more digital-savvy, it said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)