China, EU hold high-level environment, climate dialogue

Xinhua) 08:03, July 15, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice President of the European Commission, hold the sixth China-EU High-Level Environment and Climate Dialogue jointly in Beijing, capital of China, July 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang held the sixth China-EU High-Level Environment and Climate Dialogue jointly with Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice President of the European Commission, on Monday in Beijing.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged both sides, under the strategic guidance of their leaders, to strengthen practical cooperation on the environment and climate and make greater contributions to sustainable development in China, the EU and the world.

He said that China attaches great importance to ecological and environmental protection and responding to climate change, has formulated and implemented a series of practical measures, and has achieved remarkable results in the comprehensive green transformation of its economic and social development.

China will firmly promote green and low-carbon development and take effective measures to participate in global environmental and climate governance, Ding said, adding that China is willing to work with the EU to maintain high-level dialogue and exchanges, build greater consensus and deepen the green partnership.

He said China stands ready to work with the EU to uphold mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, continuously expand cooperation in key areas such as energy and the circular economy, and jointly support the green and low-carbon development of other developing countries.

China is also willing to work with the EU to promote the establishment of a fair, reasonable, cooperative and win-win global environmental and climate governance system, he added.

Ribera said the EU is willing to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the EU and China as an opportunity to further consolidate existing cooperation with China, strive to find more new opportunities for cooperation, adhere to multilateralism, and promote the effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.

